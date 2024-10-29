Kimberly A. Seaburn

Kimberly Ann Seaburn, 68, of Dellroy, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

She was born April 19, 1956, in New York, a daughter of the late Herbert and Gertrude (Huntington) Corbett and had been an Ohio resident for 47 years.

Kim was a 1974 graduate of Carrollton High School and was employed at Freshmark in Canton for 22 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Seaburn, and three sisters, Mary Sue Voyt, Amy Seaburn, and Claudia Failey.

Kimberly is survived by her husband of 37 years, Carl E. Seaburn, Sr.; three daughters, Brandi Seaburn, Darci Seaburn, and Sherri (Jeff) Verboski; two sons, Carl E. Seaburn, Jr. and Jeremy Wiatt; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandson; one sister and two brothers, Penny (Jack) Isom, Michael (Cindy) Corbett, and Christopher (Nora) Corbett.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

There will be no services or visitation.

Condolences may be sent at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon, 330-866-9425