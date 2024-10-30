Robert Meyer

Robert Meyer, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen Meyer, and his four children: Daniel Meyer (Mary Persin Meyer), Maureen Brenner (Sean Brenner), Melanie Nealis (Peter Nealis), and Gregory Meyer (Melissa Meyer).

He was an adoring grandfather to his four grandsons, Jackson Nealis, 19; Ethan Nealis, 14; Leo Meyer, 10; Connor Meyer, 8; and his two step-grandsons, Sean Brenner, 22, and Alec Brenner, 19.

Robert received his bachelor’s degree in physics from Xavier University in 1967 and a master’s degree in business from the University of Akron. He was an accomplished business leader, serving for many years as president of the Work in Northeast Ohio Council (WINOC) in Cleveland. He was also a published author of the book People Make the Difference and was a leader in transforming manufacturing settings with advanced productivity measures.

Robert took great joy in watching his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors, especially enjoying the many concerts where they performed. He spent recent years as a “snowbird” between Dellroy, Ohio, and Palmetto, Florida. An avid boater, his favorite spot was at the helm of his pontoon boat on Atwood Lake.

A Funeral Mass will be held Nov. 29, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 125 S. Carrollton St., Malvern, Ohio 44644.

The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with his service arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Robert’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://donate.nationalmssociety.org/personalcampaign/Robert-P-Meyer-In-Memoriam, as he was passionate about supporting the fight for a cure.