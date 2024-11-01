Marian Abel

Marian Abel, 88, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, 2024, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

Born June 8, 1936, in Bergholz, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Myrtle (White) Shepherd.

Marian was a member of the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Becky) Abel; two grandchildren, Duane (Coral) Abel and Amanda Haun; and four great-grandchildren, Zack, Clayton, Cooper, and Ava.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 2008; a daughter, Sharon; two brothers, Dean and Ray; and a sister, Audrey.

A private burial was held in Westview Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.