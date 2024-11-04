Carol M. LeBeau

Carol Mae LeBeau, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

She was born March 15, 1934, in Evanston, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Mae (Jensen) John.

Throughout her life, Carol was very active in her church and prayer ministry. She greatly enjoyed sewing, dancing, cooking, and spending time at her card clubs. Carol had a lifelong love for animals and adored her pets, always having dogs, cats, birds, and fish. Most of all, she cherished caring for her family. Carol was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker to her husband and four children. She will be greatly missed by her beloved family, but her legacy of love and kindness will continue through them.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years, Charles E. LeBeau, Jr.

Carol is survived by her sons, Charles E. LeBeau III, John M. LeBeau, and David B. LeBeau; her daughter, Carole M. Kole; her 13 beloved grandchildren; her cherished 14 great-grandchildren; and her precious great-great-grandson, along with a lifetime of dear friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waite Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256.

Rev. Bruce Fry will officiate a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following calling hours.

Carol will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Charles, at Spring Grove Cemetery in Medina, Ohio, following the service.

All are invited to join the family to celebrate Carol’s life with a meal at Waite Funeral Home after the cemetery service.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.waitefuneralhome.com.