Deborah R. Campbell

Deborah “Debbie” R. Campbell, 73, passed away unexpectedly while taking her dream bucket list trip to Graceland.

Known as “Big Deb” by her grandsons, she lived life to the fullest, even to the end, and wasn’t afraid to show her emotions.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Campbell; her son, Rob (Norma) Campbell of Carrollton; her daughter, Ellen Campbell of Alliance; and grandsons, Jarrett (Mika Koenig) and Kail (Demi Walters), all of Carrollton. She is also survived by her sisters, Pam Holbert of Woodbridge, VA, Charlotte (Glen) Siegrist of Parkersburg, WV, and Shara (Mike) Arison of Grantsville, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Jackie Robinson.

An avid sports fan like her father, Debbie was often found in the stands at Carrollton Warriors sporting events, especially basketball. Many close games were cheered to victory with Debbie in the stands. She often remarked that she felt like she worked as hard as the players and certainly lost her voice more than once cheering them on.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Dawson officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

The family asks that donations be made in Debbie’s name to Carrollton Athletics, 205 Scio Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.