Harriet L. McClosky

Harriet L. McClosky, 88, of Minerva, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 5, 1936, in Canton to Thomas Charles “Chuck” and Eva (Adkins) Helman.

She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva after over 40 years of service and was an avid camper.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (Shari) McClosky of Minerva; granddaughter, Lily (Ruger) Miller of Canton; and brother-in-law, Bob Arbogast of Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Arbogast, and her brother, John Helman.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will follow in Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.