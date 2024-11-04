Joyce R. Erwin

Joyce R. Erwin, 91, of Scio, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

Born Jan. 25, 1933, in Canton, she was the daughter of the late Vandyke Cooper and Mildred Green Cooper.

Joyce graduated from Perrysville High School in 1951 and worked for 20 years as a handle finisher at the former Scio Pottery, retiring in 1986. She and her husband, Jim, then moved to Hickory, NC, where she held various jobs and attended Faith Baptist Church. After 13 years, they returned to Scio to care for her ailing mother.

Joyce was a member of the former Vo-Ash Chapel and currently attended Perrysville Church. She was actively involved in the community, being a member of the Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary, where she served as a past chaplain. She was also a member of the Harrison County Military Support Group in Cadiz and enjoyed visiting residents at Bowerston Pointe Nursing Home.

Joyce married Roy “Jim” Erwin on May 2, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2010. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Harold Cooper, and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Cooper.

Surviving are her children, Crystal McCubbin of Conover, NC, Carl (Karen) Erwin of Hickory, NC, Helen Erwin of Bowerston, and Rhonda Fine of Scio. She is also survived by her brothers, Leonard Cooper, with his companion Shelby, of Hopedale, and Paul Cooper of Carrollton, as well as six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St., Scio, with Pastor Ben Boggess officiating.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary, 38175 Crimm Rd., Scio, Ohio 43988.

Online condolences may be made at www.kochfuneral.com.