Kaaren S. Tinlin

Kaaren S. Tinlin, 77, of Minerva, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born March 24, 1947, in Louisa, KY, to Otis and Irene (George) Johnson.

Kaaren retired as a manager from Ohio Drill and Tool Co. in Homeworth and was a member of the Alliance First Friends Church. A graduate of Minerva High School, she volunteered with Minerva Community Meals and cherished time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Tinlin, who passed in 2020.

She is survived by five children: Doug (Shelley) Tinlin of Paris, Brooke (Daniel) Scaglione of Alliance, Farrah (B.J.) Dray of Minerva, Kim (Richard) Zwick of Alliance, and Kay Tinlin of Louisville; a sister, Linda (Ed) Musguire of Florida; two brothers, Larry Johnson of Minerva and David Johnson of Tennessee; eight grandchildren: Tyler, Elizabeth, Paige, Olyvia, Owen, Regan, and Miranda; and four great-grandchildren: Ezra, Boone, Grayson, and Brody.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with Doug Tinlin officiating.

Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.