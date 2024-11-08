Alfred C. Brown IV

Alfred Campbell Brown IV, 70, of Malvern, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Aultman Compassionate Care.

He was born June 23, 1954, in Canton to Alfred and Rose (Caporali) Brown.

He retired from Detroit Diesel in Canton and was a carpet installer for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Jean (Bottomlee) Brown, who passed away earlier this year; son, Alfred “Chip” Brown V, who passed in 2020; sister, Rose Dillon, and brother in-law, Bruce Slauter.

He is survived by his two sons, Brian Brown of Malvern, and Joseph Brown of Canton; two sisters, Frannie (Rick) Gillis of Canton, and Louise Slauter of Clyde; and a brother, Frank (Sylvia) Brown of Lorain.

There will be no formal services.

