Evelyn K. Rine

Evelyn Kay Rine, loving wife and mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Kay was born July 5, 1945, in Woodsfield, Ohio, to Delbert “Doc” and Mary Alice Crawford. She was one of six children.

On June 7, 1963, Kay married Kermit Rine, and they enjoyed 55 years of faithful marriage while raising seven children in Minerva.

Kay and Kermit were active members of a bowling league at Minerva Bowl for many years. She loved cooking and raising her children. After grandchildren came along, Kay and Kermit became the best babysitters in the world. Kay cherished spending time with her grandchildren, watching the Game Show Network, eating chocolate (especially chocolate-covered cherries), and completing word puzzle books (but only if she had her favorite pens, Pilot G2 10s). She was known for her stubbornness but also for clapping her hands and exclaiming, “I love it!” whenever something good happened to anyone in the family.

Kay is reunited in heaven with her husband, Kermit; her father, Doc; her mother, Mary Alice; her brothers, Lucian, Sam (Debbie), and Herb (Karen); her sister, Peggy; her daughter, Rhonda; and her son, Mike (Julie Holderbaum).

She is survived by her sister, Sally Combs of California; her sons, Scott (Beverly) of Minerva, Brady (Heather) of Carrollton, Travis (Melinda) of Alliance, and Chad (Heather) of Minerva; and her daughter, Tina Ormiston of Minerva, who was her primary caretaker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany (Pierce) Oaks, Duder Ormiston (fiancée, Julia Cunningham), Nick Rine, Jamie Rine, and Katrina Rine; as well as her great-grandchildren, Micah and Ashton Oaks.

Calling hours will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m., officiated by Chaplain Larry Karlen.

Burial will follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615. The family is thankful to the staff at the Golden Age Retreat, who took such good care of Kay in her last months, and to the nurses at Ohio’s Hospice.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.