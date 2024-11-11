Norman L. Summer

Norman Lee Summer, 82, of Minerva, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Carroll Healthcare Center.

He was born March 27, 1942, in Bayard, Ohio, to Karl and Catherine (Marlow) Summer.

He graduated from Minerva High School in 1959 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in music from Mount Union College in 1965. He later earned a Master of Sacred Music degree from the Union Theological Seminary in New York City in 1971.

Norman was an accomplished liturgist, theologian, and musician for over three decades. He concluded his distinguished career in ministry as the Minister of Music at Christ Church of the Ascension in Paradise Valley, Arizona. He was a lifelong member of Bayard Methodist Church. Norman dedicated his life to knowing, loving, and serving Christ. His intellect, wit, and kindness enriched everyone he encountered.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Karl H. Summer Jr., and great-nephew, Andrew W. Summer.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley J. Summer of Homeworth; niece, Lorie (Rick) Wagner of Minerva; two nephews, Steven (Darla) Summer of Minerva and Scott (Nancy) Summer of Granbury, Texas; two great-nieces, Rachel (Keith) Burns of Canton and Emily (Justin) Shaub of North Canton; and two great-nephews, Grant Summer of Minerva and Riley (Erica) Summer of Fort Worth, Texas.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Crossroads Hospice in Norman’s name.

