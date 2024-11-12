Vernon P. Brumbaugh

Vernon Philip ‘Phil’ Brumbaugh passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 7, 2024, in Medina, Ohio.

Phil was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on April 22, 1957, to Vernon Dale Brumbaugh and Marlene Ann (née Ruegg) Brumbaugh.

Phil graduated from Medina Senior High in 1975, earned a B.S. degree in accounting from the University of Akron in 1982, and an MBA in international business from Ohio University in 1993.

As an auditor within the petroleum industry, Phil traveled extensively to the Middle East and Southeast Asia while predominantly based in Houston, Texas. Phil enjoyed hunting deer with family and friends in Carrollton, Ohio. He volunteered many hours at a food bank in Houston, earning the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2019 and 2020.

Phil lived an adventurous life, relying on humor and tenacity to overcome hardships. He will be remembered as a dedicated family member and loyal friend.

Phil is survived by his father, Vernon Dale Brumbaugh of Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina; his sister, Kelly Woessner (Richard) of Estes Park, CO; nephew, Michael Woessner of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; niece, Lydia Redick of Timnath, CO; former wife, Sharon Cullick Brumbaugh of Houston, Texas; and beloved friend, Allison Atwell of Jacksonville, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Brumbaugh, and brothers, Brian and Todd Brumbaugh.

Final interment and a memorial service are planned for spring 2025 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Carroll County, Ohio.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waitefuneralhome.com.