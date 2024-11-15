Marvin R. Ott Jr.,

Marvin Ray Ott Jr., 74, of Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

He was born Dec. 31, 1949, to the late Marvin and Zelma Ott.

Marvin had lived in Kensington for the past 48 years.

Marvin married Beverly Gram on Jan. 31, 1969. His wife and family were his top priorities. Marvin was an avid hunter and enjoyed trap shooting. He stayed active by coaching baseball and football, hill climbing, and riding his Harley-Davidson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Zelma Ott, and his brother, Arthur “Bud” Ott.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly J. Ott, of the home; two sons, Douglas (Maronda) Ott of Lincolnton, NC, and Michael (Stephanie) Ott of North Canton; brothers, Ray (Barb) Ott of Toledo, Everett (Sue) Ott of Oregon, and Robert Ott of Canton; grandchildren, Christine (Alex) Connell, Douglas (Miranda) Ott, and Hunter (Jeremy) Klopfenstine; and great-grandchildren, Perseus, Hazel, and Lilymae.

No services are planned.

Arrangements by Maple-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-223-1712.