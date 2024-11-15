Mary Lou Coe

Mary Lou Coe, 96, of Richmond, Ohio, passed away Nov. 13, 2024.

She was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Bergholz, Ohio, to the late Edward and Estella (Anderson) Harris.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin C. Coe; her sisters, Esqueline Griffith and Madeline Joann Modranski; and her brother, Edward Harris.

Mary graduated from Bergholz High School, Class of 1945. She then graduated from the College of Steubenville in May 1972 with a Bachelor of Science and later received her Master of Science in Education in August 1976. Mary was a second-grade teacher in the Carrollton Exempted School District at Harlem Springs Elementary for 35 years before retiring in 2006. She was a member of Starkdale Presbyterian Church, the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Alpha Mu Chapter since 2006, the Retired Teachers Association, the Red Hat Society, Lifelong Learning, and Primetime.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, attending social events, and exercising to stay in the best shape.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Scott) McGeehen and Kim (John) Petrisko; her granddaughters, Rhiannon and Mikayla Petrisko; her sister, Wilma “Peg” (Art) Kincaid; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s name to Valley Hospice for the outstanding care they provide.

Private arrangements are entrusted to Everhart-Bove Funeral Homes.