Lee C. Wyatt

Lee Corwin Wyatt, 85, of Minerva, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Community in Minerva.

He was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Bayard to Eldon and Rusth (Ray) Wyatt.

Lee worked for General Telephone Company in Minerva for 25 years and was a member of the Minerva Methodist Church. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1957 and then joined the U.S. Army. After his retirement, he and his wife, Mary Jo, enjoyed traveling and visiting all 50 states.

Lee was a devoted family man, and his family was always on his mind. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jo (Barnes) Wyatt, whom he married Sept. 17, 1960; three children, Harriet Wyatt of Minerva, Holly (Tim) Brust of North Canton, and Eldon Wyatt of Minerva; his sister, Linda (John) Beckley of Minerva; and four grandchildren, Zoe and Lindsey Brust, and Cody and Cory Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his extended family: Harry McArtor Sr., Taunie McArtor, Harry McArtor Jr., and Rex McArtor.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with Rev. Peggy Garner officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service, from 2–4 p.m., at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.