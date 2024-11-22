Linda L. Byrd

Linda L. Byrd, 84, of Malvern, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Canton to Emil and Zelma (Haynam) Logan.

Linda was a retired schoolteacher, having taught English and Latin in the Columbus, Painesville, and Canton South school districts. She graduated as valedictorian from Minerva High School in 1958 and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Mount Union College in 1962. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minerva, the Malvern Historical Society, Minerva Women’s Club, and the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Mount Union. She also volunteered for Minerva Community Meals.

Linda was an organist and pianist for many years, playing at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Luke Lutheran Community in Minerva, and various area nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Byrd, whom she married April 14, 1990; two sons, James (Jeanette) Arrasmith of North Canton and Michael (Jill) Arrasmith of Massillon; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Arrasmith of Westerville; her brother, Larry (Shari) Logan of Ravenna; three grandchildren, Christina, Hayden, and Violet; and a great-granddaughter, Matilda.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Arrasmith, and a grandson, Adam Arrasmith.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with David Haught officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Community, an assisted living facility in Minerva, Ohio 44657.