Albert “Butch” Shuman

Albert “Butch” Shuman, 81, of Carrollton, passed away at his home surrounded by his family.

A son of the late Francis and Margaret (Papanek) Shuman, he was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Middlebourne, WV.

Butch worked at Republic Steel for more than 30 years as a crane repairman.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kathy Myers; two sons, Brian (Mia) Shuman and Jeff (Tammy) Shuman; four grandchildren, Saraya Shuman, Basia (Cullen) Moore, Haidyn Shuman, and Kolton Shuman; a great-granddaughter, Lela Lou Moore; a brother, Charles (Mary) Shuman; a sister, Rebecca Fultz; and his stepmother, Sharon Shuman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nannette, and a brother, Francis Gene Shuman.

A celebration of life for Butch will be held Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, from 4-6 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

A dinner for family and friends will follow.