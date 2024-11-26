Francine White

Francine White, 67, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, after a courageous seven-month battle with cancer.

Born May 22, 1957, in Canton, Ohio, Francine arrived just one minute after her twin sister, Jeanine.

She was the daughter of James G. White and J. Eileen White, both of whom preceded her in death, along with her brother, Richard White; her nephew, James “Kyle” White; and her beloved “fur babies,” Tammy and Candee.

Francine graduated from Carrollton High School in 1975 before relocating to Bonita Springs, where she lived for 37 years. Despite the distance, she remained deeply connected to her roots in Carrollton. One of her greatest joys was returning every year to attend the Carroll County Fair with her sister. She especially looked forward to the tractor pulls and the opportunity to visit with family and reconnect with old friends. She also cherished biking in the park with her sister, creating lasting memories together.

The bond between Francine and her twin sister, Jeanine, was particularly special, and Jeanine will miss her dearly.

Francine is also survived by her brother, James David White (Beverly) of Jonesborough, TN; her sister-in-law, Dianna White of Carrollton, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Ben White (Jen) of Massillon, Ohio, Kim White of Carrollton, Ohio, Angie Carman (Mike) of Carrollton, Ohio, and Cody White of Los Angeles, CA; many great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; her dear aunt, Delora Zollars; and many cousins.

A loving sister, aunt, and friend, Francine will be remembered for her warmth, humor, and the deep affection she shared with those closest to her. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

May she rest in peace, forever loved and always remembered.