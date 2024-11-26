Janet Spahr

Janet Spahr, 88, of Minerva, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born Nov. 25, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, to the late Albert and Frances (Triplett) Escott.

She retired in 1998 from PCC Airfoils after 33 years of service. Janet graduated from Carrollton High School and was a member of the Great Trail Church of God in Minerva.

She is survived by three sons, Gary Boggess of Minerva, Randy (Becki) Boggess of Bartow, Florida, and Michael Hodge of Minerva; two sisters, Jane Scott of Minerva and Ella Escott of Minerva; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Boggess, Jennifer (Cody Seibert) Boggess, Alexander Boggess, Robbie (Catherine) Boggess, Faith (Lance) Stegall, Grace (David) Hirdes, Rachel (Adria) Buehl, Deborah (Ethan) Young, Janet Boggess, Malaki Boggess, and Dalton Hodge; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Spahr; nine sisters, Violet, Arbutus “Boots,” Ruby, Helen, Frances, Martha, Ruth, Opal, and Audry; and five brothers, Donald, Alfred, and Kenneth Escott, and Charles and Dean Haines.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

