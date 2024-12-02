Barbara M. Fall

Barbara M. Fall, 88, of East Rochester, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Homer City, PA, to Lester and Viola (Miller) Lockard.

Barbara was a homemaker and a former co-owner of By the Way Café in East Rochester. She was a former member of the East Canton Sportsman’s Club and the East Canton Lions Club. She graduated from McKinley High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Fall, in 2009; two sisters, Delores Brooks and Edith Lawson; and two brothers, Ronnie and Bill Lockard.

She is survived by two daughters, Staci (Kevin Bingham) Smith of East Rochester and Sharon (Larry) Fankhauser of Minerva; two sons, Raymond Lawson of Minerva and Robert (Cyndy) Lawson of Minerva; a sister, Judy Maurer of Canton; a brother, Richard (Mary) Lockard of Florida; nine grandchildren, Cody Fankhauser, Kelsee Carter, Lauren, Evan, and Mason Smith, Mikka Davis, Tara Smith, and Ryan and Calvin Lawson; and several great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Dec. 9 from 5-7:30 p.m. at By the Way Café.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.