Deborah L. Stull

Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Stull, 66, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Ohio’s Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia after a lengthy illness.

Born July 9, 1958, in Canton, she was the daughter of the late James E. Stull and June Vance Stull.

Debbie was a 1977 graduate of Carrollton High School and began working at Scio Pottery soon after graduation. She also worked at the former Nexpac in East Canton and retired in 2020 from St. John’s Villa in Carrollton after 12 years of service. She enjoyed woodcarving and fishing.

She is survived by her brother, Rick Stull, and good friends she considered family, Melinda Conley and Dan Smith.

Honoring her wishes, she has been cremated, and no services will be held.

Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

www.kochfuneral.com