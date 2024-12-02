Donna J. Buckman

Donna Jean Buckman, 93, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2024, at the Arbors in Minerva.

A daughter of the late Clyde L. and Helen (Kamerer) Moyer, she was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Donna attended Jefferson Union until the eighth grade and later earned her GED from Carrollton Schools. She went on to obtain her cosmetology license from schools in Canton and Texas.

Donna attended the United Presbyterian Church in Carrollton and later the Carrollton First United Methodist Church after moving to Carrollton in 1947.

She is survived by her daughter, Barb (Gene) Roudebush of Carrollton; three granddaughters, Stephanie (Eric) Sutton of Leavittsville, Amy (Todd) Brown of Mechanicstown, and Kelli (Jason) Forman of Lakeland, FL; six great-grandchildren, Kanessa (Shane) Melching, Steven Sutton, Tyler Sutton, Dylan (Sabrina) Titus, Brandon Brown, and Kirsten Forman; five great-great-grandchildren, Maci, Cohen, Reese, and Brynlee Melching, and Deakon Titus; and half-siblings, Kaye (Gary) Anguish, Juanita (Joel) Rogers, and Linda (Howard) Lumley.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven, in 1969; her brother, Bobbie (Jane) Moyer; her sisters, Betty (Paul) Warden and Shirley (Charles) Russell; and half-siblings, Margaret Moyer and Delbert (Marlene) Moyer.

Funeral services for Donna will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.