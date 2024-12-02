Ina Gallaher

Ina (Foster) Gallaher, 78, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Altercare of Alliance.

She was born Nov. 13, 1946, in New Middletown, Ohio, to Charles and Gladys (Coblentz) Foster.

Ina previously worked for the Minerva Veterinary Clinic as a veterinary technician and for PCC Airfoils in Minerva. Later, she co-owned a dog grooming business with her husband, Dale’s Hair Design and Dog Grooming. She was a 1964 graduate of Malvern High School and a member of Malvern United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Gallaher Sr., in 2016, and two brothers, Charles and Gerald Foster.

Ina is survived by her sister, Rosetta Haffey of Enon Valley, PA; her brother, Loren (Shirley) Foster of Malvern; her sister-in-law, Betty Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal services at this time.

Ina was an avid pet lover and cared for many rescue cats. If you wish to donate to a cause close to Ina’s heart, please consider donating to a pet rescue of your choice.

