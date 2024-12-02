Mabel L. Maney

Mabel L. Maney, 95, of Dellroy, Ohio, died early Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2024, at Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

She was born April 13, 1929, in Hayesville, NC, the daughter of the late Edward and Flora (McClure) Davenport.

Her husband, Halen D. Maney, whom she married Dec. 22, 1945, died on July 12, 2014.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Perry, Willard, Niel, Frank, and Nolan Davenport; and three sisters, Donnie Ledford, Eulene Smith, and Dovie Harvey.

Mabel moved to the area in 1952 and was primarily a homemaker, dedicating her life to her family. She recently attended the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene and previously attended the Freewill Baptist Church in Waynesburg, Ohio. She enjoyed crafting projects, including scrapbooking and needlecrafts such as sewing and crocheting, and was especially proud of her watercolor paintings. She also enjoyed canning, gardening, and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by her six children, Steve Maney of Woodstock, GA; Judy Dotson of Blairsville, GA; Shirley Burch of Duluth, GA; Darrell Maney of Carrollton, Ohio; Bruce (Linda) Maney of Dellroy; and Nancy L. Welker of Malvern, Ohio. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Rev. Raymond Stanley officiating.

Interment will follow at Leavittsville Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon at the funeral home.

