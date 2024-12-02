Pat Wyss First

Pat Wyss First, 79, of Minerva, passed from this earthly coil on Nov. 26, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Salem to Ralph and Thelma (Parsons) Wyss.

Pat was a 1963 graduate of West Branch High School and went on to earn her manager’s degree in cosmetology. She owned and operated salons for several years. Later, she and her then-husband, Steve McQuilkin, owned and operated the Harvest Inn in Homeworth for a number of years. Pat spent several years working at and retiring from PCC Airfoils Research Facility in Minerva. She loved her family, crocheting, golf, collectibles, and antiques.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James First, who died in 2019; three brothers, Dick, Cork, and Wayne Wyss; her sister, Shirley Wyss Goss; and a son-in-law, William Heestand.

Pat is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Hafner Heestand, Lynnette McQuilkin Kline, and Stephanie (Tony) McQuilkin Bargides; a sister, Marsha Wyss Whinery; a sister-in-law, Audrey Wyss Weingart; five grandchildren, Katelane (Ahren) Heestand Kirschner, Kyleigh McQuilkin, Erik Murray, Isabella Murray, and Jordyn Bargides; and three great-grandchildren, Ellery, Mason, and Leah.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice Care.

