Rose Mary P. George

Rose Mary Phyllis George, 77, of Minerva, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Arbors of Minerva.

She was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Pekin to Joe and Mae (Smith) Greco.

Over the years, she enjoyed working at various places, including Klippert’s 5&10 in Minerva, Alliance Manufacturing, 20 years at the Minerva McDonald’s, the Kishman’s IGA deli, and 10 years at the Minerva Taco Bell. She was a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir with her mother in the 1960s. She was also a member of TOPS Ohio Chapter #963, Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199, and the Minerva Historical Society, and she was a past member of the NRA. In the 1980s, she spent time in the Women’s Bowling League at Minerva Bowl, took cake decorating classes with Mary Guest, and enjoyed crafting. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1967.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Arley George, who died in 2004; two brothers, Tom and Ralph Greco; and a sister, Joanne Perkins.

She is survived by her son, William George of Minerva; her brother, John (Jennie) Greco of Minerva; her brother-in-law, Mike Perkins of Orrville; two sisters-in-law, Ria Greco of Florida and Sandy Greco of Canton; her best friends, Pat Winigman, Shirley Clear, and Melinda Small; and many nieces and nephews. She also had many pets throughout the years, including Zoie and her current dogs, Rosie and Sirus.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.