Xavier J. Flowers, 10, of Minerva, loving son, grandson, and brother, passed away unexpectedly due to underlying conditions on Nov. 30, 2024.

Xavier was born Nov. 13, 2014, in Canton to John and Marissa (Howell) Flowers.

He was loved by everyone who met him. Xavier lit up the world with his smile and warmed the hearts of those lucky enough to have him in their lives.

Xavier is survived by his parents, John and Marissa Flowers; his brother, Holden; his sister, Luna; his grandparents, John and Kathy Flowers, Pat and Tiffiny Howell, and Jennifer and Jeff Avril; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-grandparents.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.

