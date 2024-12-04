Thomas R. Yeager

Thomas R. Yeager, 95, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

He was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Harlem Springs, Ohio, to Allen and Pearl Yeager.

Tom was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War and retired from Soehnlen Piping. He was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ and the Louisville American Legion.

Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Yeager; two daughters, Lori (Brian) Wood and Deb (Mike) Neff; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and six brothers.

A private family committal was held at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

