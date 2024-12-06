Frances “Ann” Finnicum

Frances “Ann” Finnicum, 91, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 5, 2024, at Carroll Healthcare Center.

She was born July 5, 1933, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ellis Orrville and Lucille G. (George) Marshall.

Her husband, Ray Edward Finnicum, whom she married Oct. 12, 1952, preceded her in death Nov. 5, 2011. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Mary Jane Schmitt.

Ann was primarily a homemaker, dedicating her life to caring for her home and family. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton. Ann was also an active member of the Carroll County Historical Society, where she enjoyed gathering and quilting with her friends.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Barbara) Finnicum of Punta Gorda, FL; her daughter, Polly (David) Jones of Dellroy, Ohio; three granddaughters, Kari (Rich) Nussbaum of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Beth (James) Rush of Westerville, Ohio, and Katie (Andrew) McKenna of Charlotte, NC; her two great-grandsons, Declan and Everett; and another great-grandson soon to be born.

At this time, no formal public funeral arrangements are scheduled.

Private interment has taken place at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.baxtergardner.com.

For inquiries, please contact Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at 740-269-9225.