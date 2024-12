Kathryn L. Ott

Kathryn L. Ott, 79, of Amsterdam, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

The family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton Eagles, 1072 Brenner Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

The full obituary can be read, and condolences may be left, at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

For more information, contact Gordon Funeral Home at 330-866-9425.