Charles R. Brannon

Charles R. Brannon, 70, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died late Saturday night, Dec. 7, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 27, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, and was the son of the late Raymond Eugene and Wandalee (Aston) Brannon.

Charles was a 1972 graduate of Carrollton High School. He had a long and diverse work history. He was a heavy equipment operator for the former James Brothers Coal Company in Mineral City. He provided financial services for clients through Primerica Financial, and in his later years, many will remember him working as a retail clerk for Lowe’s in New Philadelphia, from which he retired this past June. However, he always considered himself a farmer, the calling that brought him the greatest satisfaction.

He was an elder and trustee for several years while attending Dellroy Christ Community Church. He was a fan of the Buckeyes, Indians, and Steelers and enjoyed studying and sharing Civil War history. He and his wife, Cheryl, enjoyed traveling and enthusiastically followed their grandchildren’s sports endeavors.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl A. (Sears) Brannon, whom he married April 2, 1977; children, Dwight Huth of Dover, Ohio, Mrs. Kyle (Chad) Hanenkrat of Carrollton, Ohio, and Jason (Sharon) Brannon of North Canton, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Karley and Ryleigh Hanenkrat and Andrew, Adam, and Anna Brannon; his brother, Mark E. (Peggy) Brannon of Sherrodsville; and two sisters, Barbara Litchfield of Carrollton and Mrs. Sandy (Timothy) Eick of Olathe, KS; as well as nieces, nephews, and special uncle and aunt, William and Nancy Aston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Leland Litchfield.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Josh Robinson officiating.

Interment will follow.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with arrangements. Contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to Dover First Christian Church, 3029 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44620.

