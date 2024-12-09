Judith A. Frazier

Judith Ann Frazier, 79, of Malvern, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Judith was born in Coshocton, Ohio, on Sept. 25, 1945, to Grover W. and Margaret E. (Parks) Wilson.

Judith was an avid crocheter, crafting beautiful blankets that became treasured keepsakes for those she held dear. An enthusiastic reader, she found great delight in romance novels, where stories of love and adventure captivated her imagination.

Her spirited nature shone brightly during lively games of bingo, where she enjoyed the camaraderie and excitement shared with friends. Judith had a passion for shopping, always finding joy in discovering the perfect gift or unique find.

She was a devoted wife, a cherished mother, and a doting grandmother who filled her family’s lives with joy and laughter. She will be remembered for her generous heart, infectious smile, and the warmth she brought into every room. Her memory will forever be cherished by all who knew her.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Lawrence) Barrett of Wintersville; grandchildren Amber (Michael Radabaugh) Denman of Malvern and Richard (Heather Cross) Kelley of Minerva; and her brother, Allen “Pete” Wilson of Minerva.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Frazier Sr.; her son, Eugene Frazier Jr.; and her sister, Mary A. Daughterty.

A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, 3237 Alliance Road, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at 12 p.m.

