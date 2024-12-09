Loretta J. Fairchild

Loretta J. Fairchild, 72, of Pattersonville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at her home, surrounded by those she loved.

She was born Jan. 9, 1952, in Little Grassy Creek, WV, to Owen and Dorothy (Claypool) Pugh.

She worked for Ames Department Store and later as a home health aide.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Fairchild, who died in 2013; two sisters, Helen Mayle and Hazel Pugh; and two brothers, Harlen and Robert Pugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Richard) Kieffer of Minerva; her son, Den Fairchild of Minerva; her companion, Dave Kuitunen; four sisters, Betty Troyer of Malvern, Shirley Daniels of Alliance, Sharen Duley of Warren, and Darlene Kirkbride of North Benton; three grandchildren, Caleb (Angie) Clark of Malvern, Jorden Fairchild of North Canton, and Cody (Brittny) Carter of North Canton; and seven great-grandchildren: Chloe, Blake, Ethan, Laiken, Landon, Gracelynn, and Athena “June Bug.”

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with the Rev. Gabe Norris officiating.

Burial was in Heritage Memorial Gardens in Minerva.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.