Harold “Toby” Davis

Harold “Toby” Davis, 78, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2024.

A son of the late Alice Taggart Davis, he was born Jan. 17, 1946, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Toby was a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a retired truck driver and former assistant fire chief for the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a past member of the Scio Fire Department, Minerva VFW, Malvern American Legion, and the 40/8. He was actively involved with the Military Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon McCarty; two daughters, Cheyenne (David) Patterson and Amy Carney; three grandsons, Gary Cromley, Matthew Cromley, and Tommy Carney; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Charles; a sister, Mary; and a daughter, Brandi Dawn.

In accordance with Toby’s wishes, the family is planning a graveside military service at a later date, when the weather is more to his liking.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aultman Oncology and Radiology and the Aultman Cancer Center for the compassionate care given to Toby.

Dodds Funeral Homes

Amsterdam, 740-543-3555

Carrollton, 330-627-5505