Robert W. Shank

Robert William Shank, 73, of Malvern, passed away at his residence Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Robert was born in Canton, Ohio, on April 28, 1951, to William and Alice (Ramsey) Shank.

Robert leaves behind a legacy of hard work and dedication. He was a respected mechanic at Furey Motors, where he spent many years applying his skills and expertise with unwavering commitment. Robert’s hands were never idle; he was truly a jack-of-all-trades, always eager to learn and master new crafts.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Shannon Shank and Sheila Dexter, both of Malvern; a son, Chad (Cindy) Brown of Frederic, MI; eight granddaughters; one grandson; two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Betty Huff of Sherrodsville; two brothers, Dan Shank of Pekin and Bill (Darletta) Shank Jr. of Malvern; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Shank; two sisters, Florence McMasters and Donna Pincheck; and a granddaughter, Olivia Brown.

A memorial service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Kevin O’Brien officiating.

Burial will follow at Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Robert’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the countless lives he touched with his skills and kindness.

Deckman-Bartley, 330-863-0441