Janet L. Greathouse

Janet L. Greathouse, 66, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Aultman Hospital.

She was born March 23, 1958, in Canton to Paul “Jiggs” and Zola (Smith) Hardgrove.

She was a housewife and a member of the Minerva First Christian Church, where she sang in the choir. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1978, was a Boy Scout leader, and worked for Minerva Local Schools as a teacher’s aide for many years. Janet was an animal lover and adored spending time with her grandbabies, making memories.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Greathouse, whom she married July 25, 1981; daughter, Rhiannon Mayo of Alliance; son, Brandon Greathouse of Minerva; adopted daughter, Patti Sizemore of Alliance; two sisters, Joyce (Rick) Hahn of Arizona and Sandy (Ray) Borland-Carson of Florida; two brothers, Gene (Sandra) Hardgrove of Arizona and Larry (Sharon) Hardgrove of California; and four grandchildren, William M. Parsons, Tristan G. Mayo, Christian S. Mayo, and Dylan P. Mayo.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with Leaman Whitehead officiating.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m., prior to the services.

