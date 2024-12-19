Betty M. Whaley

Betty May Whaley, 86, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

She was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Ritchie County, WV, to the late Oscar and Mildred (Simonton) Evans.

Betty loved to sing, was a great cook, and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In recent years, she found joy at the Carroll Healthcare Center, where she participated in bingo, singing, crafts, and other activities. She was also a member of the North Suburban Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Whaley, who passed Feb. 3, 2023; one sister, Becky Sunderman; three brothers, Carl Evans, Willie Evans, and Bob Evans; and a granddaughter.

She is survived by six daughters, Bonnie Stimmel of Dover, Barb (Jim) Lynch of Belmont, WV, Sue (Kenny) Beadnell of Kensington, Mary (Steve) Painter of Dellroy, Carol (Jacob) McNutt of Carrollton, and Angie (Bryan) Arnold of Carrollton. She is also survived by four sons, Robert (Mitzi) Whaley II of Carrollton, Bryan (Heather) Whaley of Minerva, John (Amy) Whaley of Carrollton, and Tim (Amanda) Whaley of Dellroy.

Additionally, she is survived by three sisters, Helen Whaley of Hebron, WV, Nila Burkett of Massillon, and Bernadine Walker of Belmont, WV; and one brother, Virgil (Kay) Evans of Massillon. Betty was blessed with 28 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Hanoverton Church of Christ, with Minister Chris Raynor officiating.

Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Those wishing to share their condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.