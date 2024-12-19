Corma M. Haas

Corma Mae Haas (Lucas), 88, passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2024.

Born Aug. 2, 1936, in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Golda (Carson) Lucas.

Corma was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Kenneth Haas, with whom she shared many happy years. Their love story was one of deep affection and companionship. She was also a dedicated mother to her daughter, Shari Spencer; sons, Mark Haas and Doug Podock (Debbie); and a proud grandmother to Mandy Teese, Michael Spencer, Sean Spencer, Cody Haas, Jennifer Burr (Chris), Eryn Blake (Zach), and Sarah Ferenc (Brian). Corma’s family was her greatest joy, and she cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Jack, Billy, Chloe, Cadence, Iris, Jude, Adicus “Addy” Spencer, Noah, Landon, Kyler, Cheyenne, and Austin.

As a visiting nurse, Corma touched the lives of many, offering care and compassion to her patients. Her work was not just a profession but a calling, and she was deeply fulfilled by helping others. In her free time, Corma found peace in reading, crocheting, studying Bible literature, solving crossword puzzles, and playing games on her iPad. She always enjoyed a good challenge and was known for her quick wit and intelligence.

Corma is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Golda Lucas; her beloved husband, Kenneth Haas; and her brothers, Keith Alan Haas and Elvis Haas.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew her. Corma’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will remain a comforting presence in the lives of those who loved her.

With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.