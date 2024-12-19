William E. Lusk

William E. Lusk, 89, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Hebert and Alma Lusk, he was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Harlem Springs, Ohio. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lusk.

He is survived by his son, Richard Lusk (Marguerite); granddaughters, Casey Grinstead (Mary) and Alexzandria Hoewischer (Gus); great-granddaughter, Savannah Rudig; and great-grandson, Max Rudig.

Per Ed’s wishes, there will be no formal service.

Cremation and interment will take place at New Harrisburg Cemetery.

Dodd Funeral Home has assisted the family with arrangements.