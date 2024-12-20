Jack E. DiLauro

Jack E. DiLauro, 81, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 7, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

Beloved husband of Jane for 47 years, loving father of Dave (Spring, TX) and John (deceased). He is survived by his brothers, Jim (Columbia, SC) and Don (Jan) (Akron, OH), niece, Melissa Drahovsky (Tim) (FL), nephew, Michael DiLauro (SC), and many more nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron.

Jack was born May 3, 1943, to the late Mim and Eileen DiLauro in Akron, OH.

He graduated from Akron North High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football. He attended the University of Akron, where he played football and was later signed by the Detroit Tigers’ AAA baseball team, the Toledo Mud Hens. In 1968, he was traded to the New York Mets’ AAA team. In May 1969, he was called up to the Mets’ major league team. Jack was a left-handed starting and relief pitcher for the 1969 World Series Champion New York Mets, better known as “The 1969 Miracle Mets.” In 1970, he played for the Houston Astros’ major league team. Family and friends enjoyed his many colorful and great baseball stories.

Jack went on to have a career in the sporting goods industry and as a retail liquidation consultant.

Jack and his wife and sons lived at Lake Mohawk, Ohio, where they made many wonderful friends and enjoyed boating, skiing, fishing, and traveling. He was an avid golfer with a 6 handicap.

He was a member of the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame, Summit County Sports Hall of Fame, and the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, OH, 330-452-4041.