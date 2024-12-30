Paula R. Nape

Paula Renee Nape, 56, died Dec. 27, 2024, after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Carolyn (Mong) (Tibrea) Nape.

She is survived by her half-brother, Steve Tibrea, and his wife, Lisi; nephews, Andrew and Charles Tibrea, all of South Carolina; an uncle, Richard Mong of Louisville, and many cousins.

A lifelong resident of the Minerva, Ohio area, Paula was born Jan. 13, 1968, and graduated from Minerva High School in 1986. After graduation, Paula worked as a travel agent and volunteered at West Elementary, serving as volunteer coordinator. She later became the coordinator of West’s computer lab, teaching technology skills to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Given her love of teaching and desire to work full time with young children, Paula earned her associate degree in early childhood education from Malone University and was subsequently employed at Minerva Local Schools, working with kindergarten children.

Paula never let her physical disability of spina bifida limit her dreams and desires. Her “why not” spirit broke traditional barriers and changed perspectives for everyone around her. Paula participated in the Minerva High School marching band, drove herself to school, jobs, and various events, and found her delight in wheelchair dancing. She studied with “Dancing Wheels” in Cleveland before becoming an instructor for other wheelchair dancers in North Canton.

Paula loved to dance and shared that love by performing with a “dance abilities” group across Ohio in recitals and nursing homes, entertaining and uplifting people wherever she went. She also taught at Camp Jukebox, which provided dancing experiences to children and youth with developmental disabilities. Paula served as a positive role model for the “differently abled,” as she would say, and was a true inspiration to all who knew her.

She was devoted to her family and friends, loved Christian music and dachshunds, and will be remembered for her love of dark chocolate and the color purple. She was resilient, with just the right amount of feisty attitude. She truly embodied the words: “Life isn’t about waiting for storms to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain.”

The family would especially like to thank the staff at The Arbors for their prolonged care, and special friends Teresa and Sam Purses for all their support over the many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: A Time to Dance Studio, Paula Nape Scholarship Fund, 1200 South Main St., North Canton, OH 44720.

Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m., with services to follow at 3 p.m., at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Interment will immediately follow in Liberty Cemetery.

