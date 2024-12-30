Trudy R. Gaines

Trudy Rae Gaines, 78, of Malvern, passed away at Centreville Village of Carroll County on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

She was born in Canton, Ohio, on June 23, 1946, to Paul and Neva (Becker) Evans.

Trudy served as a legal secretary for the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office, where her diligence and commitment were deeply appreciated by all who worked with her.

She was of the Presbyterian faith. Trudy had a passion for beauty and creativity, finding joy in the delicate art of flower arranging and the personal touch of handmade cards and crafts.

Golfing was one of her cherished pastimes, offering her moments of relaxation and camaraderie on the greens. However, it was her profound love for her family that truly defined her life. Trudy treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating memories that will be held dear. Her warmth, creativity, and devotion to family have left an indelible mark on those who knew her.

Trudy is survived by her son, Shawn (Chris) Coe of Minerva; two grandchildren, Chelsea (Ryan) James and Logan (Summer) Coe; and five great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Harper, Avery, and Hayde.

In addition to her parents, Trudy was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert H. Gaines.

A private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Centreville Village of Carroll County, 1082 Kensington Road, Carrollton, OH 44615.

