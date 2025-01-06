Shirley J. Ross

Shirley J. Ross, 88, of Scio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Altercare of Alliance.

She was born March 27, 1936, in Arnolds Creek, West Virginia, to Nathan and Mary (Jones) Leggett.

Shirley worked at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat and was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Waynesburg.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice (Salvatore) Manzella of Scio; three sons, David (Dottie) Hart of Malvern, Robert (Jennifer) Hart of Minerva, and Ed (Candy) Hart of Malvern; and 18 grandchildren: Bobby (Denise) Hart of Minerva, Brian Hart of Georgia, Jonathan Hart of Georgia, Corissa (Ben) Thompson of Texas, LaVonda McGee of Georgia, Christina Hart of Malvern, David A. Hart of Malvern, Michael Hart of Minerva, Debbie Hart of Robertsville, Bobby Jo Hart of Waynesburg, Melanie Hart of Waynesburg, Ashley Hart of Senecaville, Galley (Amy) Brooks of Robertsville, Ed (Tara) Brooks of East Canton, Josh (Tosha) Brooks of Malvern, Nick Manzella of Carrollton, Amber (David) Marcus of Bergholz, and Eric (Brooke) Manzella of Spain. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Hart; son, Gary Hart; and seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with Rev. Raymond Stanley officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

