Alan K. Snode

Alan K. Snode, 80, of Clermont, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at his home.

He was born April 25, 1944, in Minerva, Ohio, to the late Wendell and Blodwen (Davies) Snode.

Before moving to Florida in 2019, he lived for 50 years in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was a 1962 graduate of Minerva High School and a 1967 graduate of Ohio University.

Alan and his wife, Judy, moved to Mount Vernon, Ohio, in 1969, where he taught business at Mount Vernon High School before transitioning to the corporate world as an accountant at Continental Can (American National Can) and Weyerhaeuser. He retired from Weyerhaeuser in 2005.

He had a passion for working with numbers and used this passion to serve the Lord as treasurer of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church for 30 years. As a man of faith, he also served as a youth leader, sang in the choir, served on committees, and helped with countless maintenance and mission projects. He and his wife, Judy, were recognized as Senior Heroes by the American Red Cross of Knox County for their work supporting their community.

He also loved woodworking and shared this joy with family and friends throughout his life. Many people have mangers, puzzles, games, and other items in their homes that were made by Alan. Giving to others was his life mantra, including spreading joy and making people smile. When you greeted Alan and asked how he was, his response was always “peachy.”

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy; two amazing sons and their spouses, Keith (Duane) Snode of Oakland, Florida, and Kevin (Stephenie) Snode of Hollywood, Maryland; and three beautiful grandchildren, Delaney, Ellie, and Olivia. He is also survived by his brother, Gary (Sue) Snode of Minerva, Ohio; brother-in-law, James Randal of Minerva, Ohio; sisters-in-law Gloria Spafford of Richmond, Kentucky, and Nancy Tarbet of Minerva, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Wendy Randal; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Spafford and Timothy Tarbet.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 43050.

A memorial service will follow on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 205 North Mulberry Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 43050.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church (www.mymulberry.church) or the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org).

To express condolences to the Snode family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.