William O. Burrier

William O. Burrier, a cherished father, devoted mechanic, and proud veteran, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2024, at the age of 94.

Born in Kilgore, Ohio, William led a life filled with service, craftsmanship, and commitment to his community.

A true patriot, William enlisted in the Navy on June 17, 1947, and honorably served his country until his discharge on April 16, 1952, as an electrician’s technician. His experiences during the Korean War shaped his character, instilling in him a strong sense of duty and dedication that extended beyond his military service.

Upon returning home, William channeled his skills as a mechanic and electrician. He worked for Ashland Oil, Timken, and Goodyear Aerospace on the blimp fleet. His passion for mechanics was rivaled only by his love for community service. A proud member of Mason Clinton Lodge #47 and the Tadmore Temple Valley of the Scottish Rite of Canton and Tucson, he actively supported Shriners Children’s Hospital and participated in many charitable events, including the Tucson Rodeo Parade and initiatives at the Veterans Hospital of Tucson.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Floy Burrier; his wife, Juanita; and his brother, James Burrier.

He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Burrier Foltz and Sondra Seybert (Tim); his grandchildren, Heather Ball (Clark), Allison Babb (Mike), Erin Shafer (Dwayne), Rachel Ufer (Evan), and Robin Foltz (Max Paradise); and his great-grandchildren, Taylor Ball, Benjamin Ball, Logan Babb, Lorelei Babb, Willow Shafer, Cora Ufer, and Alice Ufer.

His spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know him.

No services will be held, per William’s request.

Share a fond memory at reedfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor William’s legacy are encouraged to donate to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, ensuring that his spirit of giving continues to help those in need.