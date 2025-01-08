Carrollton Warriors win Licking Valley tournament

The Carrollton Warriors wrestling team showcased their strength and determination over a busy week, competing at the Wheeling Park Duals, earning a dominant win in an Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) match, and securing a first-place team finish at the Licking Valley Invitational.

Wheeling Park Duals

Competing against a field of 36 teams at the Wheeling Park Duals in West Virginia on Dec. 27 and 28, Carrollton finished ninth overall. Carrollton 55, Hurricane 15 Carrollton 34, West Allegheny 33 Carrollton 81, JV 0 Carrollton 54, East Liverpool 24 Carrollton 26, Jackson 46 Carrollton 57, Herbert Hoover 23 Carrollton 29, Cabell Midland 45 Carrollton 44, Canfield 35

EBC Match vs. Marlington

On Thursday, Jan. 2, Carrollton traveled to Marlington for an EBC battle and earned a 51-19 victory. Winning matches for the Warriors were: 106 lbs: Sawyer Broadwater 113 lbs: Cohen Little 120 lbs: Cael Lowdermilk 126 lbs: Jon Byler 144 lbs: John Childs 150 lbs: Ja’waye Richardson 165 lbs: Nolan Dietrich 190 lbs: Jamesen Powell 215 lbs: Josh Rhiel

Licking Valley Invitational

The Warriors capped their week with a stellar performance at the Licking Valley Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4, taking home the team championship with several wrestlers earning top placements.

Individual Placements:106 lbs: Cohen Little, 3rd 113 lbs: Cael Lowdermilk, 1st 120 lbs: Jon Byler, 1st 126 lbs: Ozzy Roybal, 5th; Hunter McClain, 6th 132 lbs: Andrew Childs, 5th; Zander Spilker, 7th 138 lbs: Jaden Sutton, 2nd 144 lbs: John Childs, 2nd; Brody Gonda, 5th 150 lbs: Ja’waye Richardson, 3rd 175 lbs: Nolan Dietrich, 4th 190 lbs: Jamesen Powell, 6th 215 lbs: Josh Rhiel, 2nd 285 lbs: Cash Robinson, 8th