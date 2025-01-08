Commissioners increase purchase order power

Commissioners approved an increase in the purchase order limit from $5,000 to $25,000 during their Jan. 6 meeting.

Commissioner Robert Wirkner explained that the increase is necessary to account for repairs and maintenance, as well as for processing purchase orders for HVAC repairs. The change will allow multiple vendors to be used and reduce clerical work.

Clerk April Mayle added that a single payment can sometimes exceed the current $5,000 limit, requiring additional purchase orders to be issued. The increase will eliminate the need for such additional steps.

In other business commissioners:

-AMMENDED R/C Lawn Care’s contract to clarify locations for snow and ice control. Commissioner Wirkner noted there was a mix-up in the listed locations that required correction.

-HEARD a total of 24 assets were sold on GovDeals in 2024, generating $13,372.24. Since starting GovDeals sales in 2016, the county has collected $321,867.28. Wirkner noted that using GovDeals helps keep equipment in better condition and eliminates the need for it to sit idle and deteriorate. He added that the online platform resolves issues associated with holding annual auctions, where equipment would often sit unused.

-PAID village bills totaling $113,393.35.