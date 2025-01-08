Lady Warriors end holiday stretch with two wins in three games

The holiday season brought mixed results for the Carrollton Lady Warriors, but they managed to secure two wins in three games, including a critical conference victory.

The stretch began with a decisive non-conference win on Dec. 28, followed by a loss to one of the state’s top-ranked teams, and concluded with an Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) rivalry victory. Carrollton 67, East Liverpool 21

The Lady Warriors traveled to East Liverpool for a non-conference matchup and delivered a dominant 67-21 victory over the Potters.

The first quarter ended in an 8-8 tie, but Carrollton quickly took control in the second, outscoring East Liverpool 24-4 to take a 20-point lead into halftime. The Warriors continued their offensive onslaught in the third quarter, scoring 26 points while allowing just six to secure a commanding 40-point lead.

Ivy Bishop led all scorers with 13 points and added six rebounds. Kylie Ujcich contributed 12 points, eight steals, and eight assists, while Brae Roudebush added 11 points. Kherrington Roudebush chipped in eight points, six rebounds, and four steals. Tri-Valley 45, Carrollton 36

Carrollton returned home on Dec. 30 to face Dresden Tri-Valley in a challenging non-conference game. The Scotties, ranked ninth in the state in Division III, built an early 13-5 lead after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 22-10 by halftime, ultimately defeating the Warriors 45-36.

Brae Roudebush led Carrollton with 14 points, while Kamryn Shaw added 10 points and four rebounds. Carrollton 53, Marlington 47

After a short New Year’s break, Carrollton traveled to Alliance on Jan. 3 for an EBC rematch against Marlington. The Warriors had defeated the Dukes 47-32 in late November and aimed for a season sweep.

Carrollton set the tone early, leading by five points after the first quarter and extending the advantage to 30-20 by halftime. Marlington rallied in the second half, narrowing the gap, but the Warriors held on for a 53-47 win.

Emma Shafer and Brae Roudebush each scored 17 points to lead Carrollton (10-3, 5-1 EBC). Ujcich contributed six points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Allie Gill led Marlington (3-9, 3-3 EBC) with 17 points, while Ella Wittensoldner added 11.