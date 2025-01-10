Elizabeth A. Wolford

Elizabeth A. Wolford, 85, of Dellroy, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1939, in Lewisville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Otto and Hazel (McCammon) Wahl.

Liz was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morges and was very active in the church. She was part of the Carmelites, visited shut-ins, and participated in many other activities. Liz also enjoyed her bowling leagues. She took great joy in handing out baby Jesus figurines to staff, visitors, family, and other residents wherever she went. She loved making people smile.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wolford; her sister, Martha McLaughlin; and her brother, Robert Wahl.

She is survived by her children, Jane (Duane) Danner, Christina (Steve) Hardwick, Mary (Adam) Zaleski, Elizabeth (Jim) Wolford, and William (Pamela) Wolford; her sisters, Rosemary Burkhart and Evelyn (Carl) Fahrni; her brothers, David Wahl, Paul (Marie) Wahl, Fred Wahl, Joe (Patricia) Wahl, Ray (Dee) Wahl, and Jim Wahl; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Jonas Shell as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour before the service, from 10–11 a.m., at the church.

The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon Funeral Home, 330-866-9425