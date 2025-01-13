Dolly Kertes

Dolly Kertes, 86, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2025, at Carroll Healthcare Center.

Born March 18, 1938, in Morehead, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Audrey and Lena Mae Stigall Clark.

During the 1960s, Dolly was a beloved figure in her community as the former owner and manager of the Virginia Restaurant and Hotel in Carrollton, where her warmth and hospitality left a lasting impression on patrons and friends alike.

Her talents extended beyond the restaurant, as she found great joy in cooking, baking, and crafting. Dolly’s apple pie, in particular, became legendary among family and friends.

Dolly’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her son, William (Diane) Kertes of Minerva; her two daughters, Sheila (Dave) Earley and Karen (Tom) Stevens, both of Carrollton; her four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Roger Clark of Alliance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kertes, in 1999; her infant daughter, Debbie; her grandson, Jason Earley; and her sister, Katy Hatton.

Services to honor Dolly’s life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, officiated by Pastor Jarron Fry.

Family and friends may pay their respects beginning at 10 a.m., prior to the service.

Dolly will be laid to rest beside her husband in New Harrisburg Cemetery.

The family extends special thanks to the Carroll Healthcare staff for their wonderful care of Dolly and to Jim Moore from Ohio’s Hospice for his support during this difficult time.